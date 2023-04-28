The first night of the 2023 NFL was full of surprises, but there were perhaps none bigger than Kentucky quarterback Will Levis leaving the venue Thursday night without hearing his name called.

In the weeks and months leading up to the draft, Levis was widely viewed as one of the five best QBs of the draft and he wouldn’t have to wait long before being drafted. Then, his draft stock took a hit when NFL teams left their interviews with him concerned about character issues. By the end of the first round, the player once projected to be a top pick still found himself without a team.

Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd said Levis is in this position simply because he’s “cocky.”

“I am told (Florida QB Anthony Richardson) came across more humble and grateful in interviews,” Cowherd said on Friday’s episode of The Herd, “that lots of coaches thought Will Levis and Anthony Richardson both needed fixing, and that one would be easier to fix with a much higher upside. Will Levis comes across as a little cocky.”

Cowherd said he – as well as some in the NFL – was not a fan of Levis’ apparent eagerness to show off his physique.

Will Levis, a top 5 QB in this years NFL Draft is gaining lots of muscle in preparation. Does this move him up your board? pic.twitter.com/QR0TkPCqUQ — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) March 29, 2023

“He loves his arm,” Cowherd said. “He loves the gun show, which I hated. The sleeveless shirt’s not a good look. I was told by two executives and a head coach that it was an absolute turn-off, showing the biceps. Quarterbacks, go look at the history of them. They don’t look like that. Will Levis loves Will Levis.”

Cowherd cited a number of examples of “arrogant” quarterbacks not having great success in the league, including Johnny Manziel and Josh Rosen.

“Nobody wants to see cocky,” Cowherd said. “Nobody wants to see a selfie. Nobody wants to see a gun show. You don’t get it with (Kansas City Chief QB Pat Mahomes) and he’s the best player in the world.”

