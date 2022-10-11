Colin Cowherd Blames Media’s Tua ‘Outrage’ For Controversial Roughing the Passer Penalties

Colin Cowherd argued that media outrage after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s concussion was a driving force behind controversial roughing the passer penalties this week.

On his self-titled Colin Cowherd Podcast after Monday night’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, the host discussed the roughing the passer penalty called on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Jones sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, and recovered the fumble. The referees believed the hit was too violent on the quarterback and called the penalty, which gave the Raiders the ball back. This was the second controversial sack on a quarterback that got called in as many days.

Cowherd argued that the fault for decisions regarding Tagovailoa‘s concussion rests with the Dolphins, not the NFL as a whole, but that the NFL as a whole is reacting to outrage at the story.

“Tua, as a smaller quarterback, one of the smallest athletes in the NFL. One of the smallest quarterbacks in league history. Hurt in college, hurt in the pros. Should not have been playing in a game four days after wobbling off the field,” Cowherd said. “That’s a Dolphins problem, and a Dolphins mistake.

Cowherd thought there was a correlation between the media’s outrage about Tagovailoa’s concussion and why the league started to police penalties on quarterback hits.

“The outrage by the media with that, when it was simply a Dolphins mistake. As now, you can see what is happening in the league. The awful call against the Chiefs Chris Jones tonight,” Cowherd added. That was not roughing the passer. The awful call against Atlanta, Tom Brady, that was not roughing the passer.”

Cowherd believed the NFL may have over compensated due to media scrutiny for how bad Tagovailoa’s situation looked.

“The league is now, because of the media outrage, is gone in the opposite direction, and is over calling the play, Cowherd continued. “This is what big corporations do. They don’t want this avalanche of criticism from the fans and the media.”

Watch above via The Colin Cowherd Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com