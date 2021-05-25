Colin Cowherd Chides Tim Tebow ‘Fanatics’: They ‘Believe if You Don’t Like Him, You’re ‘Anti-Christian’

Tebow-mania measures football success differently than almost any other fanbase. Critics look at the former quarterback and question his ability as a football player, but Tim Tebow fanatics tout his character and leadership as qualities that supersede talent.

“When you criticize Tebow in the South, it’s more than just criticizing a football player, they take it very personally,” said Tebow critic and Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd. “It’s as if you’re criticizing their way of life, their Christianity, the SEC.”

Since signing a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tebow’s NFL return has sparked widespread arguments over whether or not the opportunity has more to do with football talent or what critics have called White privilege.

Cowherd told co-host Joy Taylor, that his criticism of Tebow is not a personal issue, he’s just not athletic enough to warrant opportunities to play professional baseball or return to the NFL.

“There is a part of the country, and Jacksonville’s right in the heart of that, where if you criticize Tebow, you’re criticizing them,” Cowherd continued. “Tebow fanatics really believe that if you don’t like Tebow, you’re anti-Christian”

Cowherd said it’s hard to convince Tebow supporters that claiming he doesn’t belong on an NFL field has nothing to do with religion, citing devout Christian and Seattle Seahawks superstar Russell Wilson as one of his favorite players in the NFL.

“You can’t throw reason at emotion,” Taylor said before adding, “it’s not about Jesus.”

“It’s not,” Cowherd agreed. “It’s just about – Jesus, I wish he ran a faster 40-yard dash.”

Cowherd and Taylor both acknowledged they don’t care about Tebow’s faith, they’re just assessing him as a football player.

At 33-years-old and nearly a decade removed from playing in his last NFL game, Tebow remains one of the most polarizing athletes in North American professional sports as he displays an innate ability to build a successful brand, despite repeatedly failing as an athlete.

