Colin Cowherd Declares Giannis the Best Player in the NBA Today: ‘Better’ Than Durant ‘Has Ever Been’

The Brooklyn Nets were swept out of the NBA playoffs by their division rival, the Boston Celtics, ending any hope they had of lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy this season. The sweep also spelled disaster for aging stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant as they search for their first title since teaming up in 2019.

The disappointing season has led many sports shows and personalities alike to pile on the criticism for former MVP Durant, who looked a shell of himself against Jayson Tatum, something that hasn’t happened in nearly a decade.

One of those talking heads is Colin Cowherd, declaring Thursday on The Herd that Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the league today, and better than Durant ever was.

“Giannis is better than KD has ever been. I hate to break it to you. KD was never the best player in this league. He was on the best team and was finals MVP, I’m not disputing that. But he was never better than LeBron [James] in his prime. And I never think there’s a year where he’s been better than LeBron. Giannis is significantly better than LeBron today. Not close. Not close. Better defensively, not close. Better closure late, not close. Now that he can shoot and handle the ball, you get much less drama, he’s a significantly better player than LeBron. KD was never better than LeBron,” Cowherd said.

Ouch. Tough criticism by Colin on one of the greatest players to ever step foot in the NBA but he has a point, not once did the NBA community think Durant was better than LeBron at his peak, not even when he won the MVP in 2014.

Cowherd continued on his point, discussing Durant’s recent remarks, calling himself a “god” of some sorts before declaring Giannis’s superiority once again.

“KD gets a lot of attention, he’s calling himself god now. Wonderful,” Cowherd said, rolling his eyes. “But right now, Giannis is a better player than Kevin Durant. Kevin Durant is trapped and because Giannis did a deal that’s more team friendly, it’s easier to work with, he’s not quite the emotional wanderer, Giannis is gonna dominate, I would imagine, the east for years to come. Good luck with Ben Simmons, Kyrie and KD.”

