Many stores and restaurants have dropped mask mandates for vaccinated individuals. Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd has announced he is fully vaccinated, so if you see him in public without a mask, he’d rather you didn’t give him a dirty look.

“Yesterday, I go into the juicy place, the juice store and I don’t wear a mask,” Cowherd said Tuesday on his Fox Sports Radio show. “Cause there’s a sign that says if you’re vaccinated you don’t have to wear a mask. I’m vaccinated, I’m healthy as an ox.”

“These two hipsters come in and they had masks on,” Cowherd recalled. “They look like they had been vaccinated, they’re very hip and they had masks on. And they gave me a look.”

“I wanted to go out and grab that stupid sign,” the Los Angeles resident and Fox Sports Radio host added.

Cowherd’s co-host Joy Taylor inferred mask wearing still represents a level of identity for some people.

“That’s a good way to put it…‘I’m smarter than you, I wear a mask,’” Cowherd said, paraphrasing the remaining mask wearers. “Well you know what, I’m healthier than you so I don’t!”

If you see Cowherd out and about without a mask, just remember – he is vaccinated. And although he may not be smarter than you, he claims to be healthier than you.

