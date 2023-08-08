Colin Cowherd Lists Dwayne Haskins Among QBs That Can’t Win a Super Bowl — Not Realizing Haskins Tragically Died

Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd on Tuesday committed one of the biggest sins in broadcasting when he seemed to completely forget that NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died.

That mistake came when Cowherd placed quarterbacks drafted since 2013 into specific tiers based on their ability to win a Super Bowl. He listed six quarterbacks that he’d consider “star QBs,” four “high-end starter QBs,” and 20 “QBs that can’t win Super Bowls.”

Haskins — who tragically died in April 2022 at 24 years old — was inexplicably included in the third list.

“And then the third category is 20 guys who are not getting to a Super Bowl and certainly not winning it, and that’s everybody else” Cowherd said on The Herd. “From Baked Mayfield to Teddy Bridgewater, Dwayne Haskins … Guys that are just not …”

Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck on the morning of April 9, 2022. The former Ohio State quarterback was drafted 15th overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2019 NFL Draft. He last played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The outrage for the comment was immediate.

This is SO BAD. Awful, disgusting, horrifying. RIP Dwayne Haskins. A beautiful man, a beautiful friend, a beautiful human being. Let the man rest in peace. Don’t disrespect him while he rests. Yikes. 💔 https://t.co/KHmmrdRoUJ — Sam Block (@theblockspot) August 8, 2023

This is absolutely disgusting https://t.co/q81JQuhTBK — Buckeye Fett™ (@BuckeyeFett) August 8, 2023

This is a jaw-dropping failure by everybody involved in making this graphic and clearing it to go on air. https://t.co/F3VVfANXZw — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) August 8, 2023

As of Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd had not acknowledged the mistake. The network, however, seemed to have gotten wind of it and omitted the error from other airings of the clip.

Every day on the show, Colin – who is extremely lazy – replays the opening monologue (which is when this occurred) at the top of the 3rd hour. When they replayed this segment just now, they omitted this part. To their credit. I guess. https://t.co/fan8FGGB5E — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) August 8, 2023

