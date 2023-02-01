Star quarterback Tom Brady has been in the NFL for so long that the changes in the league and the sport are dramatic, as Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd explained with a list of some of the things that are different now compared to 23 seasons ago.

On Wednesday morning, Brady shocked the sports world when he once again announced his retirement, in videos posted on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The announcement came one year to the day when he first retired from football to only return 40 days later. On Wednesday afternoon, Cowherd opened up his show with a long monologue showcasing how the NFL and the world changed throughout Brady’s unprecedented 23 seasons.

“Tom has been around so long; the game has changed. From ‘defense wins championships’ to ‘what’s a fullback?'” Cowherd said. “From no social media to a post this morning on his Twitter account that will get north of 50 million views.”

The Herd host explained that before the 2007 NFL season, the league never played a game outside the United States. The New York Football Giants played the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium in 2007. Brady debuted with the New England Patriots in 2000 en route to his first of seven Super Bowls.

He added that Brady spent so much time in the NFL that sports gambling, which at one point was taboo, became legalized and popular enough that the league has sponsors from sports books during a commercial break. Sports betting outside of Las Vegas became legal in 2018, with the first sports bet made in New Jersey.

“From no international games to ones in Germany, Mexico, and England. From gambling is evil to a team in Vegas and a Fan Duel ad in every break. Seattle (Seahawks) changed conferences. He played against multiple father-son duos,” Cowherd said.

Cowherd fawned over how much Brady desired to win, and he challenged himself to be the best quarterback in football even after his seven Super Bowl championships.

“The world has changed, but you know what’s interesting about Brady? He hasn’t, really. Hyper competitive to the end. Obsessed with football. Devoted to it,” Cowherd said. “Always wanting to get better.”

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

