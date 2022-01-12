Colin Cowherd Thinks Aaron Rodgers’ Camp May Have Planted Super Bowl Boycott Rumor: ‘It’s All Very Suspicious’

Aaron Rodgers joined hundreds of news outlets in falling for a fake story about himself last week. But according to Colin Cowherd, Rodgers may have been behind the bogus rumor.

Last Friday, Boomer Esiason received an anonymous text from a random number which claimed Rodgers was planning to boycott the Super Bowl as a way of protesting the NFL’s Covid protocols. Although Esiason and his morning radio co-host Gregg Giannotti quickly squashed the text as a prank, the rumor spread like wildfire and drew the ire of Rodgers.

According to Cowherd, he also once received an anonymous text claiming to have inside information on the Packers. “Some of it was pretty darn detailed,” Cowherd said.

Is Aaron Rodgers behind the “Super Bowl boycott” text?@ColinCowherd has a story that may back that up… pic.twitter.com/NB0jx3QRwi — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 12, 2022

“It was almost like somebody was trying to set me up to look bad,” Cowherd said on his podcast for The Volume Sports network. “It was almost like somebody was setting up Boomer to look bad. Is it possible that somebody in Aaron Rodgers’ camp is trying to create – when the criticism gets hot – a little misinformation campaign which he can use to validate the inaccuracy of the media?”

Ever since Rodgers was outed for lying about his vaccination status earlier during the NFL season, the superstar quarterback has been on a crusade against the “fake news” media. Even after Esiason acknowledged he did not believe the rumor to be true, Rodgers mocked the 60-year-old former NFL MVP for reading the text.

“Did anybody else notice, how harsh the criticism of Boomer Esiason was from Aaron Rodgers?” Cowherd asked. “It’s all very suspicious to me.”

Cowherd seems to be reaching for this take. Then again, Rodgers already proved to be dishonest with the media when he spoke about his vaccination status. Being the source behind a bogus Super Bowl rumor would only be the quarterback’s second biggest lie of the season.

