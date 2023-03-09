Colin Kaepernick Accuses His White Adoptive Parents of Facilitating ‘Problematic’ Childhood: ‘This Can Happen In Your Own Home’

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick accused his White adoptive parents of overseeing his “problematic” childhood.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he began to take a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Despite wanting to continue his NFL career, he has not been signed to a team since that season. In 2019 the NFL decided to run a workout for all 32 teams to scout the quarterback who had been on the sidelines for two and a half years, but he did not show up to the workout.

Kaepernick sat down for an exclusive interview with CBS Mornings‘ Adriana Diaz and discussed how his White adoptive parents treated him throughout his upbringing.

“I know my parents love me,” Kaepernick said. “But there was still very problematic things that I went through. I think it was important to show that no this can happen in your own home and how we move forward collectively. While addressing the racism that is being perpetuated.”

He wrote a new book called Change the Game that described how his life has panned out, and in the book, he showed how he explained to his parents that he wanted a new hairstyle, but they were not on board with the change.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback wanted the same hairstyle as his boyhood role model, former NBA star Allen Iverson, which was cornrows. The book depicts his mother saying, “He’s getting what rolls [sic]?”

“‘Oh, your hair’s not professional. Oh, you look like a little thug,'” Kaepernick said.

After Diaz asked, “Your mom said that to you?” he confirmed that she did.

“Those become spaces where it’s like, ‘Ok, how do I navigate this situation now?’ But it also has informed why I have my hair long today,” Kaepernick said.

His new book, Change the Game, was released on March 2nd.

Watch above via CBS.

