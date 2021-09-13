College Football Fans Detail Dramatic Scene of Saving Stadium Cat with an American Flag on Fox News

With a full slate of college football and NFL games in action over the weekend, the most impressive catch came from fans in the stands.

It was a wild scene Saturday night at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, during the Hurricanes home college football game against Appalachian State. As a cat dangled terrifyingly from the upper deck of the stadium, two fans about 50-feet below quickly grabbed their American flag in hopes of catching the animal.

Alternate angle of the biggest highlight from tonight’s Miami Hurricanes-Appalachian State game at Hard Rock Stadium as a cat falls from the upper deck and is caught by fans in an American flag #BecauseMiami pic.twitter.com/7mIFBsG9kc — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) September 12, 2021

The quick-thinking fans behind the catch heard round the world were Kimberly and Craig Cromer, who described the scene Monday morning on Fox News.

“My wife and I looked up and we could see the butt of an animal, we couldn’t tell what kind of animal it was,” Cromer said on Fox & Friends. “I think it was trying to be saved from up above, which was actually driving it further down. They couldn’t reach it. And the students were very passionate about, you know, saving the cat.”

Cromer told Fox News he is a 21-year US Air Force veteran, noting that he and his wife bring the American flag with them to every game, displaying it on the handrail. As the dangling cat eventually lost its grip, the Cromers were standing below with the flag to break the animal’s fall. Thousands of fans were elated to see the cat survive, erupting loud enough to make you think the Hurricanes just scored a touchdown.

Kimberly Cromer said the cat was wearing a collar, although no one knows how long it was in the stadium. After the game, stadium officials confirmed the cat was safe.

