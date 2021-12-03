College Football Fans Go BONKERS as Brian Kelly Unveils Cringey Southern Accent: ‘Hilaria Baldwin Level Bullsh*t’

By Brandon Contes
Dec 3rd, 2021
 

Brian Kelly unveils new southern accent

Massachusetts native Brian Kelly ditched Notre Dame for LSU, a massive $95 million contract and a new southern accent.

Kelly shocked the sports world earlier this week when he became the first head coach to leave Notre Dame for another job in college football. But he left sports fans even more stunned when the lifelong northerner arrived at LSU’s campus in Baton Rouge and unveiled a new accent no one asked for.

Aside from watching his bank account grow immensely, it hasn’t been a great week for Kelly. The college football coach was roasted for calling his former Notre Dame players in for a 7am meeting so he could awkwardly say goodbye. And during his first major public appearance at LSU Wednesday night, Kelly showed up at a basketball game and took the mic for a halftime speech, sounding like Nic Cage in Con Air.

“This is a great way to get started, and I haven’t even won all my games yet,” Kelly said during his speech. “It’s a great night to be a Tiger. I’m here with my family, and we are so excited to be in the great state of Louisiana.”

His southern drawl was particularly obvious and exaggerated when saying the word “family.” Especially since the Massachusetts native also used the word “family” during his exit speech to Notre Dame, and the two accents were vastly different.

Twitter picked up on Kelly’s apparent attempt at ingratiating himself to LSU fans and promptly roasted the coach’s newfound accent.

