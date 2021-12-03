College Football Fans Go BONKERS as Brian Kelly Unveils Cringey Southern Accent: ‘Hilaria Baldwin Level Bullsh*t’

Massachusetts native Brian Kelly ditched Notre Dame for LSU, a massive $95 million contract and a new southern accent.

Kelly shocked the sports world earlier this week when he became the first head coach to leave Notre Dame for another job in college football. But he left sports fans even more stunned when the lifelong northerner arrived at LSU’s campus in Baton Rouge and unveiled a new accent no one asked for.

Aside from watching his bank account grow immensely, it hasn’t been a great week for Kelly. The college football coach was roasted for calling his former Notre Dame players in for a 7am meeting so he could awkwardly say goodbye. And during his first major public appearance at LSU Wednesday night, Kelly showed up at a basketball game and took the mic for a halftime speech, sounding like Nic Cage in Con Air.

Brian Kelly making his welcome speech at halftime of the Ohio/LSU basketball game tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jk3bjAvrh8 — Mike Bundt (@Mike_Bundt) December 2, 2021

“This is a great way to get started, and I haven’t even won all my games yet,” Kelly said during his speech. “It’s a great night to be a Tiger. I’m here with my family, and we are so excited to be in the great state of Louisiana.”

His southern drawl was particularly obvious and exaggerated when saying the word “family.” Especially since the Massachusetts native also used the word “family” during his exit speech to Notre Dame, and the two accents were vastly different.

I decided to go super investigatory. Here’s Brian Kelly saying “family” two days ago at Notre Dame… and Brian Kelly saying “family” today at LSU. Some of my best work. pic.twitter.com/JTzuIA2s2n — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 3, 2021

Twitter picked up on Kelly’s apparent attempt at ingratiating himself to LSU fans and promptly roasted the coach’s newfound accent.

Brian Kelly steps foot in Louisana pic.twitter.com/TzlGAA9FDY — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 3, 2021

Brian Kelly’s new, fake southern accent is the story of the decade. https://t.co/mh5KaMAxll — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 3, 2021

Brian Kelly took the LSU job and immediately adopted a (bad & fake) Southern accent. This is incredible. pic.twitter.com/8zT99Nih1N — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 3, 2021

Brian Kelly after two days at LSU pic.twitter.com/50oXBHBm0u — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 3, 2021

I knew a guy who stole my wallet, then offered to help me search for it. Brian Kelly reminds me of that type of con man. https://t.co/7aMKPH3oro — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 3, 2021

Pay me $95 million and I’ll happily record the podcast in the fake accent of your choosing. https://t.co/0UyH177zS5 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 3, 2021

Dear northerners, Don’t try to fake a southern accent. You don’t sound southern. https://t.co/FgbIeT5VKM — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 3, 2021

This is Hilaria Baldwin level bullshit 😆 https://t.co/p73IlAjpaK — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) December 3, 2021

Imagine being an ND player watchimg this shit. Guy is unreal https://t.co/aNXXOzo9Xj — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) December 3, 2021

brian kelly’s showing up to sec media days talking about how much he likes cheese in his grits — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) December 3, 2021

If you pull the string in Brian Kelly’s back, he says “There’s a snake in my boot!” pic.twitter.com/K5hImOpkmP — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 3, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com