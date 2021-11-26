College Football World Freaks as Nick Saban Torches ‘Self-Absorbed’ Alabama Fans in Fiery Rant

College football fans and media couldn’t get enough of Nick Saban absolutely torching Alabama’s supporters for being so self-absorbed. The old adage, ‘never pick a fight with the fans’ just doesn’t apply to Saban.

It must be hard being an Alabama football fan. The fanbase is so used to Alabama winning that anything less than a dominant effort is deemed completely unacceptable.

The nerves, excitement, and element of surprise that attracts people to sports has been sucked out of almost every Bama game. It’s a testament to the historic program Saban built. But the legendary football coach will giveth to Alabama fans and he will taketh.

Saban torched the entire fanbase this week on his radio show after a caller asked about the expectations of needing a blowout victory every week.

“I’m glad you go to the game that way because I don’t ever go to the game that way” Saban responded. “Rat poison is rat poison and the media is always gonna create it, but the reality of the world is not what you read on the internet, it’s not what somebody thinks, it’s not what somebody’s opinion is.”

“This is not professional football,” Saban ranted as his voice grew louder. “These guys aren’t getting paid to play here. They’re representing you all. You should be proud and happy to support them and appreciate what they do and have some gratitude.”

“And NOBODY FEELS WORSE THAN THEY DO WHEN THEY LOSE. Nobody,” the coach said emphatically. “So for all you self-absorbed folks out there that can’t look past your own self, aight, to appreciate what other people are doing.”

Saban’s rant about Alabama fans occurred in front of Alabama fans. The group of people Saban was calling out took their lumps, they cheered and applauded and social media loved it.

