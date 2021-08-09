Colorado Rockies Investigation Confirms Fan Shouted ‘Dinger’ and Not the Alleged Racial Slur

After the Colorado Rockies opened an investigation to find out which fan was yelling a racial slur at Coors Field, several beat writers have now reported the organization confirmed the person was screaming “Dinger,” the team mascot.

During Sunday’s Rockies game, a fan was overheard on the broadcast yelling what appeared to be a racial slur while Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson was at the plate. Marlins play-by-play voice Paul Severino immediately apologized for the language heard on Bally Sports Florida. The Rockies later stated they had a “zero tolerance for any form of racism” and were investigating the incident.

But good news, the investigation concluded by determining no racial slur was hurled at Brinson, who is Black. After the Rockies announced their investigation, an alternate theory was presented on Twitter which turned out to be factual. The fan was yelling “Dinger,” as the Rockies purple dinosaur mascot was walking through the crowd near home plate.

if you look closely he was trying to get the attention of “Dinger” the Rockies mascot. pic.twitter.com/kVB8RVByXW — rhysta (@vrhysta) August 9, 2021

In the video, fans can be seen turning their heads as the word was being yelled, likely to see Dinger, rather than the original thought that they were looking for the person screaming a racial slur.

According to Thomas Harding, Rockies beat writer for MLB.com, the team spoke with Brinson and several other people who were on the field. They also spoke to several fans, including the person yelling “Dinger,” and his wife.

The Rockies released a statement of their own Monday afternoon, absolving the fan of any wrongdoing and confirming their investigation showed he yelled “Dinger,” not a racial slur.

An update from the Colorado Rockies regarding the incident at the end of yesterday's game: pic.twitter.com/4cCS8peKnU — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

While Major League Baseball players have been subjected to racist messaging as recently as last week, it’s good to know that Brinson did not fall victim to horrific taunts on Sunday.

