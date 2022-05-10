Congressman Abruptly Cancels Fundraiser After Politico Questions Conflict of Interest Over Dan Snyder and Washington Commanders

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) is in the midst of a few things right now. The congressman is not only probing the newly renamed NFL team the Washington Commanders and its owner, Dan Snyder, but he’s also fundraising for his reelection campaign right around the corner.

But what happens when those two worlds collide?

We found out Monday when the congressman abruptly canceled a fundraising event after Politico reporters rose serious ethical concerns. The issue at hand was whether it was appropriate for lobbyists, Mike Manatos and Tom Manatos, to invite donators to chat with Raja about the ongoing probe of the Commanders.

Krishnamoorthi’s office released a statement Monday acknowledging that linking pleas for campaign dollars to specific legislative actions is never a good idea.

“The Congressman is grateful that his efforts to stand up to some of the most powerful interests in Washington, from Big Tobacco to organizations like the Commanders, has generated enthusiasm from the public and some of his supporters. However, we did not authorize any correspondence or outreach conducted for this general meet and greet event for Raja’s re-election campaign,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” the spokesperson added, “this event has been canceled.”

The two lobbyists involved, Mike and Tom Manatos, are from the Washington area and have long been opposed to Dan Snyder’s ownership of the Washington franchise. The pair sent out an email blast in mid-April, inviting friends to the fundraiser.

“The one person in Washington who may have found a path to getting rid of Snyder [as the team’s owner] is my good friend and Chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi,” Mike Manatos wrote in an email. “Tom and I hope you can join us on May 10 as a small group of us meets with Raja to discuss his efforts,” he wrote, later adding: “Attached is an invitation with the details.”

The fundraiser got the quick kibosh however after Politico reporters asked the congressman for comment Monday afternoon, he canceled the fundraiser outright.

Mike Manatos, president of the lobbying firm Manatos & Manatos, issued a statement that outreach for the event was done entirely on their own and was not coordinated with Krishnamoorthi or his office.

“In the 85 years and 3 generations that my family has been working with the federal government, when we find a Senator or Member who is doing work that we think is in the best interest of our country and our community, we are happy to try to help that policymaker remain in office,” Mike said. “And the only way that non-constituents can do so is by contributing to and raising funds to help them get re-elected.”

His brother Tom is more involved in the public outing of Snyder, launching the website, FireDanSnyder.org, five years ago. He declined for comment according to Politico.

The congressman has been at the forefront of the Commander’s probe, sending a 20-page letter to the Federal Trade Commission accusing the team of engaging in “a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct that victimized thousands of team fans and the National Football League (NFL).”

The Commanders have strongly denied any acts of financial impropriety at this time.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com