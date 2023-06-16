A day after Conor McGregor was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a bathroom at the NBA Finals, a video has surfaced showing the two before the alleged incident.

In the video obtained by TMZ, McGregor can be seen briefly talking to the alleged victim before taking her hand and leading her to the bathroom. As they enter the bathroom, a man who appears to be a security guard closes the door behind them.

According to Ariel Mitchell, the alleged victim’s attorney, McGregor and the woman had been “partying together” at the club inside Miami’s Kaseya Center. The woman took a selfie video of the two of them together.

According to Mitchell, the woman was told by a man wearing a Denver Nuggets that he was instructed by McGregor to come get her. She was under the impression that she was going to McGregor’s hotel as they previously discussed. Instead, Mitchell said, Conor took her to the bathroom where the assault allegedly took place.

McGregor has denied the claims, and his attorneys believe the video proves the assault never happened.

“After the video was released by TMZ, the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story,” they said. “Mr. McGregor welcomes the investigation, which he firmly believes will show the claims against him are false. After not responding to the demand for money made by claimant’s counsel, she turned to the media to apply pressure. This is no more than a shakedown.”

Watch above via TMZ

