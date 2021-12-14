Conservative Twitter users dunked on ESPN on Tuesday over a trailer for a special about a noose that hung over NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway last year that sparked a cultural controversy.

The incident was initially investigated by the FBI as a hate crime, but it was deemed “that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall,” reported ESPN. Wallace had later been accused of perpetrating a hoax, which he vehemently denied.

“It was a noose that, whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose,” Wallace told CNN in 2020. “It wasn’t directed at me, but somebody tied a noose, that’s what I’m saying. It is a noose.”

The E60 special about the NASCAR community’s response to the incident airs on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Bubba Wallace reflects on that and more tonight at 7:30 ET on ESPN. (via @E60) — ESPN (@espn) December 14, 2021

Right-wing Twitter users slammed ESPN for perpetuating the false narrative that Wallace was the victim of a hate crime in 2020.

Except it wasn’t true. It was a garage pull that people thought looked like a noose. The FBI cares more about investigating that and parents who attend school board meetings than investigating the likes of Larry Nassar, Nicholas Cruz, etc. https://t.co/BRqcfyqB0v — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 14, 2021

ESPN is one of those garbage outlets where employees lack both talent and ethics — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) December 14, 2021

Also from ESPN: FBI says rope had been in Talladega garage since October; Bubba Wallace not victim of hate crimehttps://t.co/Z0mIQIVxFm — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) December 14, 2021

Holy hell the lie continues! It was a door pull in his garage. Shame on @espn. https://t.co/BFOFC1IGGp — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 14, 2021

The FBI concluded it wasn’t a noose… Not sure what ESPN is trying to do here… https://t.co/g3YrnepUTp — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) December 14, 2021

It wasn’t a noose tho… https://t.co/G59yejhjEy — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 14, 2021

The FBI literally sent 15 agents who confirmed that it was a garage door pull chord that had been there for months. These people want to tear our country apart with their lies https://t.co/rMDMcL2ea4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 14, 2021

They’re still pushing this hoax https://t.co/dQLahCa15q — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 14, 2021

This is quite literally fake news. ESPN knows it, Bubba Wallace knows it, and Twitter knows it. But the narrative is more important than the truth. https://t.co/QyYs9tQqOn — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) December 14, 2021

