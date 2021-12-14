Conservative Twitter Dunks On ESPN Over Trailer for Documentary About NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace

By Jackson RichmanDec 14th, 2021, 7:18 pm
 
Bubba Wallace

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Conservative Twitter users dunked on ESPN on Tuesday over a trailer for a special about a noose that hung over NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway last year that sparked a cultural controversy.

The incident was initially investigated by the FBI as a hate crime, but it was deemed “that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall,” reported ESPN. Wallace had later been accused of perpetrating a hoax, which he vehemently denied.

“It was a noose that, whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose,” Wallace told CNN in 2020. “It wasn’t directed at me, but somebody tied a noose, that’s what I’m saying. It is a noose.”

The E60 special about the NASCAR community’s response to the incident airs on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Right-wing Twitter users slammed ESPN for perpetuating the false narrative that Wallace was the victim of a hate crime in 2020.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: