Curt Schilling Joins OutKick For Baseball Show, Clay Travis Greets Him By Ripping ‘Pathetic Losers At ESPN’

OutKick announced former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling will join their platform to host a show, and founder Clay Travis welcomed him by ripping his former employer, ESPN.

On Tuesday morning, Travis and OutKick introduced The Curt Schilling Show, which will start at the beginning of Major League Baseball’s 2023 spring training.

The three-time World Series Champion said in a statement:

I’m very excited join OutKick and work with a group building a platform that has quickly become a leader in sports media. The opportunity to get back to strictly talking about baseball and interacting with the best players around the league is something I couldn’t pass up. I’ve missed being involved in a sport that I love and cant wait to get started.

OutKick’s founder ripped Schilling’s former employer, ESPN. Travis said via Front Office Sports:

OutKick is, and will always be, the strongest proponent for smart, original, funny, and authentic voices in all of sports. Unlike the pathetic losers at ESPN, we don’t believe in cancel culture, and we never will.

ESPN fired Schilling in 2016 after he drew heavy scrutiny over a tweet about a North Carolina law that banned transgender people from using bathrooms not aligned with their birth gender.

Schilling began his ESPN career in 2010 when he was the network’s color analyst on Sunday Night Baseball games. He claimed he was fired because of his conservative views.

In 2019, Former President Donald Trump suggested Schilling should run for a congressional seat in Arizona. President Trump wrote in a tweet:

“Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific!”

Schilling won three World Series titles throughout his 20-year career. One with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001, where he shared World Series Most Valuable Player honors with teammate Randy Johnson. He won two more titles with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

