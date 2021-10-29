Daily Show Comedian Roasts Anti-Vaxxer Mob for Storming Nets’ Arena: ‘Were They There to Support Kyrie Irving or Hang Mike Pence’

Damage was mostly abated, but Sunday’s mob of anti-vaxxers attempting to storm the Brooklyn Nets home arena still evoked images of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Thursday night, Daily Show contributors Ronny Chieng and Roy Wood Jr. roasted the raucous group of supposed Kyrie Irving supporters for breaking through barricades, causing the Barclays Center to temporarily go on lockdown before their season opener.

“Damn! I’ve never seen fans try to storm an arena before,” Chieng said. “I mean were they there to support Kyrie Irving or hang Mike Pence?”

“Props to the arena staff,” Wood Jr. added. “Controlling a crowd like that is not easy. You gotta fend them off with the Covid vaccine! Pick up a needle and be like ‘get back! I’ll inoculate you!’”

The group of anti-vaxxers marched to the Nets home opener, declaring their support for Irving, urging the team to let him play, while terrorizing security guards who have no say in the matter. Irving remains unvaccinated and unable to enter the Nets’ arena due to New York City’s Covid mandates.

“Come on Kyrie, is this what you really want?” Chieng asked. “A huge crowd of loyal fans chanting your name wanting to kill for you?” Chieng continued, before realizing that’s the kind of status a lot of egotistical celebrities hope to achieve.

Irving has remained mostly silent, since the mob of anti-vaxxers attempted to storm the Barclays Center last weekend. But the NBA star did make his first social media post in over two weeks Thursday night, sharing the Lakota sun and earth symbol on Instagram, a tribute to his Native American heritage.

