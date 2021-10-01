Daily Show Comedian Roasts NBA for Not Mandating the Jab, But They’ll Force ‘Young Black Men to Live in Utah’

Unvaccinated NBA players won’t take the shot, but they’re taking their lumps this week, with the masses teaming up to poke holes in their anti-vax logic.

Thursday night, Daily Show contributor Roy Wood Jr. reminded NBA players that the league forces them to do things much more challenging than taking a needle to the arm.

“I think the NBA should mandate that players get vaccinated,” the comedian claimed. “I mean, they already make a bunch of Black men live in Utah! We’re pretending a vaccine is worse than that?”

Utah is one of the United States lesser progressive areas, so much so that its biggest city, Salt Lake City, declared “racism a public health crisis” earlier this year. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2019 only 1.5% of the state’s population is Black. Salt Lake City is similarly uniform, with 2.6% of its population being Black while 72.8% is White.

After roasting Utah, Wood went on to rip Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal for his stance against taking the vaccine. Beal made headlines earlier this week after attempting to challenge reporters about vaccine efficacy.

“This dude answered his own question,” Wood said of Beal. “He asked himself why take a vaccine that only reduces my chance of hospitalization or death?’ I don’t know! Maybe because the vaccine reduces your chance of hospitalization or death! Do you like being hospitalized Bradley?”

While the NBA stars who oppose the vaccine received most of the attention in recent days, the league reports 95 percent of its players have already been jabbed. That gives them a higher percentage of vaccinated players than Major League Baseball or the NFL.

