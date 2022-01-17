Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lashed out as his team’s fans for throwing debris on the field at the end of the game, but then abruptly changed his tune when he learned that the debris was intended for the officials.

Prescott made the comments during the postgame news conference Sunday after his team’s 23-17 playoff defeat against the San Francisco 49ers. The game ended on a widely-criticized play call when Prescott ran a quarterback draw with 14 seconds remaining, which went for 16 yards. With no timeouts, Dallas was forced to wait for the umpire to spot the ball before they could spike it to stop the clock. But the official couldn’t get up the field fast enough for Dallas and time expired.

After the game, Prescott initially criticized fans who threw bottles and other debris onto the field at AT&T Stadium.

“That’s sad,” Prescott said. “I mean, you’re talking about a team, you’re talking about men who come out here every day of their lives and give everything to this sport, give everything to this game of football. Nobody wants to succeed more than we want to succeed. I understand fans and the word fan for fanatic. I get that. To know everything we put into this day in and day out, try our hardest. Nobody comes into the game wanting or expecting to lose. For people to react that way when you’re supposed to be a supporter and be with us through thick and thin, that’s tough.”

"Credit to them then. Credit to them." Dak Prescott voiced support for fans who threw trash at referees Sunday 🤦🏾‍♂️ #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/1jCAoZvQ3P — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 17, 2022

But then, after being informed that the debris was actually intended for the officials, Prescott shifted course.

“Credit to them, then,” Prescott said. “Credit to them.”

The quarterback added, according to the Dallas Morning News, “The fans felt the same way as us. I guess that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast.”

Watch above, via Sports Illustrated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com