Dallas Cowboys Coach Understands Popping Viagra Before Playoff Games: ‘Gotta Get Up as High as You Can’

The Dallas Cowboys’ head coach never heard of NFL players taking Viagra to help combat brutally cold weather in the playoffs, but he loves the ‘whatever it takes’ mentality.

Thursday morning, former Pro Bowl linebacker Bart Scott claimed Viagra is the fix for NFL players who struggle to perform in cold weather. With Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen prepping to play the New England Patriots in potentially subzero temperatures, Scott boldly preached the benefits of Viagra, noting its ability to stimulate blood circulation.

Friday morning, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy joined their flagship radio station 105.3 The Fan and was asked about the prominence of NFL players taking Viagra.

“I never even heard of that recommendation,” McCarthy told The Fan’s morning hosts Shan Shariff and R.J. Choppy. “I understand it. Not that I would know from experience. I understand the thought process.”

After spending 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, McCarthy was on the sideline for some of the coldest games in NFL history. McCarthy may not have been aware of players taking Viagra in cold weather games, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t endorse it.

“I think it shows the mentality of playoff football,” McCarthy said. “Whatever it takes, you gotta get up as high you can.”

But McCarthy won’t need to be offering up the blue pill for the Cowboys home playoff matchup with the San Francisco 49ers this weekend. Even though the forecast calls for unusually cold weather in Dallas, with temperatures in the low 40s on Saturday, the Cowboys stadium is fitted with a retractable roof.

