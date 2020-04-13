Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reportedly Hosts House Party With 30 Guests, Draws Visit From Police

Flouting social distancing guidelines that prohibit large gatherings, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly threw a party on Friday night attended by 30 guests.

According to TMZ, Prescott hosted a birthday bash for a friend at his home in Prosper, Texas for which approximately 30 guests were on hand. Among the guests was star Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. TMZ posted a short video of the buffet for the party, which appeared large enough for dozens of guests.

After TMZ’s report, the Prosper, Texas police department visited Prescott’s home. A spokesman for the local authorities told TMZ that they were “unable to verify” the report and left after reminding Prescott of social distancing guidelines.

Prescott is in the midst of negotiations with the Cowboys on a new contract which could pay him well over $30 million per year — making the Dallas signal caller one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]