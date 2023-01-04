Dan Le Batard Calls Out ESPN’s Lack of Coverage On Video Showing UFC Boss Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘They’re Compromised By Business Interest’

Podcast host Dan Le Batard took aim at his former employer, ESPN, for their lack of coverage of a video featuring UFC President Dana White slapping his wife.

A video surfaced Monday evening of White and his wife Anne in a physical altercation at a nightclub celebrating the New Year in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. In the footage, Anne was seen slapping Dana, who then slapped his wife back before others around the couple broke up the fight.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show, the former ESPN host decided to rip into his ex-employer — which happens to be the official broadcast home of the UFC. Le Batard mused about how ESPN would cover — or not cover — an unfavorable story on an executive whose company was tied to the network in a huge business deal.

“I am curious how ESPN is going to cover the news of Dana White and video of him slapping his wife at New Years’ festivities apologizing, saying, ‘there’s no excuse’ saying, ‘he had been drinking,'” Le Batard said.

Le Batard theorized how the network’s coverage would be if it were another partner of ESPN’s, such as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or one of the league’s owners.

“I imagine it would be covered with a great deal of zeal,” Le Batard added. “Even though ESPN is a partner with the NFL.”

Le Batard dropped the hammer on ESPN for their lack of coverage and claimed it would only stay in the news if the sports broadcasting company discussed it.

“This doesn’t stay in the news stream unless there’s media pressure,” Le Batard continued. “There needs to be a media pressure. There needs to be a media outrage about this in order for this to have consequences. They’re the worldwide leader in sports, and they do tend to help with how this stuff happens, and they’re compromised here by business interest.”

Le Batard believes White is too powerful for ESPN to hold him accountable.

“I don’t believe there will be consequences cause there cant be consequences for it unless the level of outrage stays in a place,” Le Batard said. “He’s so powerful, so independent, and can even control, to a degree, the media monster in which he has a partnership that I don’t know what the consequences will be to video of you slapping your wife at a party and slapping her back.”

“Who is there to punish him?” Le Batard added. “If it happened with Goodell or an owner, do you imagine it would be quiet?”

White said, “there’s no excuse,” when asked about the incident on TMZ Sports.

Watch above via The Dan Lebatard Show.

