Dave Portnoy Heckles Draymond Green Courtside While Wearing ‘Draymond Is a Jerk Face’ Shirt

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy had some words for Draymond Green during game four of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

With just over four minutes to go in the first quarter, Green picked up his second personal foul and came out of the game. The Warriors’ forward walked past the scorers’ table and toward the bench. Along the way, Portnoy stood and clapped enthusiastically from his courtside seat.

As Green walked by, Portnoy held up two fingers to helpfully remind him he had just collected his second foul.

Dave Portnoy gives Draymond Green an earful while sitting courtside and wearing a shirt that says “Draymond is a Jerk Face.” pic.twitter.com/0dtwaC9vPA — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 11, 2022

Making the scene more amusing was Portnoy’s shirt, which read, “Draymond is a Jerk Face.”

During game two in San Francisco, Green got into an altercation with the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown in an episode some say should have resulted in a technical foul on Green. At that point, Green already had one technical, and a second would have meant an automatic ejection.

The Warriors coasted to a blowout victory.

The episode didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans, who in game three chanted, “Fuck you, Draymond.” Green fouled out of the game and afterward said he played “like shit” in the Warriors’ loss.

Watch above via ABC.

