Dave Portnoy Invites Charles Barkley to ‘Call Women of San Antonio Fat and Gross’ with Barstool

If the often brash and boisterous Charles Barkley is looking for a place where he doesn’t have to worry about getting muzzled by bosses, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy is extending his platform.

Earlier this week, Barkley joined the Grant and Danny Show on 106.7 The Fan in DC and blasted politically correct people for going overboard, claiming “you can’t have fun nowadays without these jackasses trying to get you canceled.” Barkley continued, calling his bosses at TNT “cowards” for buying into the no-fun cancel culture and limiting the jokes he can make on Inside the NBA.

“They won’t even let me talk about San Antonio anymore!” Barkley said. “You know, when I’m always talking about them big ol’ women down in San Antonio?”

The 58-year-old Barkley announced he doesn’t plan on sticking with TNT past the age of 60. So with just a couple of years to go, Portnoy offered Barstool as the hall-of-famer’s future media outlet, citing the extra cash they have laying around now that Call Her Daddy signed with Spotify.

Hey @charlesbarkley I suddenly have 60 million laying around 📞 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 16, 2021

And if money isn’t Barkley’s only concern, Portnoy tweeted again, offering comedic freedom to the NBA analyst. “I pledge that if Charles Barkley works for me he can call the women of San Antonio fat and gross as much as he wants,” Portnoy wrote.

As cancel culture rages on Portnoy has claimed to be “uncancellable,” despite Barstool’s past offenses of racist and misogynistic “humor.” Barkley already sounds unfiltered on TNT, but maybe there’s a next level of comedy for him to go with Barstool.

