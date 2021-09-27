David Letterman Makes Surprise Appearance at Brooklyn Nets Media Day Which Seems to Really Annoy Kevin Durant

As NBA superstar Kyrie Irving remains unvaccinated against Covid-19, the Brooklyn Nets have a potentially major problem brewing. Knowing Irving’s vaccine status would be a dominating topic at media day, the Nets welcomed the surprising appearance of David Letterman as a distraction.

David Letterman is here at Barclays Center for Brooklyn Nets Media Day. He appears to have replaced Kyrie Irving, who is not expected to be available, per ESPN. pic.twitter.com/P6QUsTEQSU — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 27, 2021

While the Nets eagerly opened their media day doors to Letterman, Kevin Durant seemed much less enthused. The 74-year-old comedian went by “Dave from Basketball Digest,” a publication that is no longer in production. His first question for Durant was, “why do people call you KD?”

“My first name is Kevin, with a K and my last name is Durant, with a D,” Durant responded with a deadpanned look, displaying absolutely no amusement toward Letterman.

The ex-Late Show host proceeded to ask the Nets superstar for a percentage of effort he planned on giving this season.

“One hundred and 10,” Durant replied, remaining stone-faced.

Letterman has always been a legitimate sports fan, not the celebrity type of sports fan who sits courtside hoping for attention and could care less about what goes on during the game. But if we judge his fandom on his media day questions, Letterman’s knowledge of basketball is less than stellar. And if we judge his comedic prowess on Durant’s reaction, Letterman’s stand-up ability comes into question too.

Letterman wasn’t finished, asking Durant if he planned on playing for the Knicks during off days with Brooklyn this season. “Alright Dave, that was the last one,” a seemingly annoyed Durant answered. But the comedian managed to redeem himself slightly with one final question, when he garnered a chuckle out of Durant after asking if playing the Pelicans “makes you giggle.”

Watch above via JER-Sports Journalist

