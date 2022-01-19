‘Everybody Knows That He’s an A**hole’: David Ortiz Rips Boston Sportswriter Who Left Him Off Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Red Sox player David Ortiz twice called Boston sportswriter Dan Shaughnessy an “asshole” during a live radio hit on Wednesday.

Ortiz is on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year and was snubbed by Shaughnessy, who as a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, casts a ballot each year.

Shaughnessy, who covered Ortiz with the Boston Globe for the 14 years he played with the Red Sox, was roundly mocked on social media over his ballot. For the second year in a row, he cast only one vote – for former Giants second baseman Jeff Kent.

Appearing on WEEI’s Merloni and Fauria on Wednesday, Ortiz shared his thoughts on Shaughnessy.

“I’m just curious – you always have a good relationship with Dan?” asked cohost and former teammate Lou Merloni, knowing full well the answer.

“It’s funny that you asked me that question because you know exactly the answer about that,” replied Ortiz.

“I just thought I’d like to hear you,” said Merloni.

“You know that Dan Shaughnessy has been an asshole to everybody,” responded Ortiz. “So what can I tell you? It’s not a surprise for me. It’s not a surprise for ya’ll. He didn’t vote for me, so what can I do?”

Cohost Christian Fauria asked, “Isn’t that somebody’s abuse of power?”

“He’s got no damn power, bro.” replied Ortiz. “You know that. Just the power of the pen to write what he believe on. But everybody knows that he’s an asshole. What else can you do?”

Watch above via WEEI/Audacity.

