Deion Sanders Calls Out NFL Teams For Not Showing Up to Jackson State’s Pro Day

NFL legend Deion Sanders has been known to go public regarding certain issues and since his arrival at Jackson State, that has not changed. “Prime Time” took to social media Tuesday to address the results of Monday’s Pro Day for NFL scouts and front offices, while also calling out a few teams for not showing up at all.

Sanders captioned the instagram post saying, “Yesterday was so darn awesome with the exception of 10 Teams but I understand but I don’t condone it. God bless Everyone that we’re there & those that weren’t !”

Those ten teams not in attendance may have been distracted on Monday as Jackson State’s Pro Day fell on the same day as Iowa, Pitt, Nevada, Northern Iowa, and Toledo.

Since Sanders took the head coaching job at Jackson State in 2020, he’s been at the forefront of getting HBCUs more publicity, even snatching the top-ranked high school prospect from Florida State this year.

“Coach Prime” led the Tigers to an 11-2 record in his second season, enough to take home the SWAC conference championship for the first time since 2007.

