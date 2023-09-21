Deion Sanders Reveals Touching Words He Gave to Struggling Colorado Receiver Before Clutch TD

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders revealed that a heart-to-heart talk with receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. led to one of the team’s biggest plays against Colorado State.

Throughout much of last week’s historic Rocky Mountain Showdown, the Buffaloes struggled to develop any sort of momentum despite being massive favorites against Colorado State. That all changed when Colorado quarterback — and Sanders’ son — Shedeur Sanders led the team on a 98-yard drive with just over two minutes left in regulation. The drive ended with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Horn before a successful two-point play to tie the game.

In an interview with report Taylor Rooks, Deion admitted to lighting a fire under Horn with a few powerful words after seeing the young receiver struggle all night.

“We had an incident on the sideline this last game with Jimmy, (who) was having a horrific game,” he said. “And I said, ‘Jimmy, you’re a dog. We’re from Florida, man. And guess what? Pop is at the crib — he’s incarcerated — watching you right now, and he wants to clap in front of all his different inmates because he believes in his son. We’re gonna make Pop proud tonight. That’s what we’re gonna do because his son is a dog. Now you go out there and show the world who you are.’

“And in return, he went and caught the game-tying touchdown; and he was having a horrendous night. But just speaking life into Jimmy and understanding where he was, where he was located… I’ve been there. Because I sympathize and empathize with him and I know his background and his situation. So I’m able to pull that intangible out of him, that I can connect to him in a pivotal time like that.”

Horn finished the game with seven catches for 66 yards and the clutch touchdown.

