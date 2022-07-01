Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Gets Largest Contract In NBA History

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic reportedly agreed on Thursday to the largest contract in NBA history, receiving a five-year extension worth $270 million.

The Athletic and ESPN first reported this development.

Jokic, who won the NBA MVP this past season and in 2021, is set to enter the final year of a 5-year contract worth more than $147 million. He is set to make more than $32 million next season.

Jokic, who is from Serbia, was selected by the Nuggets in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft.

Last season, the 6-foot-11 player averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

He became eligible for the supermax when he won his first MVP award following the 2021 season, setting him up to extend through the remainder of his prime in Denver. Players qualify for the supermax by being named to an All-NBA team or winning Defensive Player of the Year in either the most recent season or the two prior seasons, or by winning the league’s MVP award in any of the past three seasons. Now a four-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection, Jokic has become arguably the greatest passing big man in the history of the sport, essentially operating as a point guard for Denver in a 6-foot-11 body.

The contract extension comes as NBA free agency began on Thursday.

