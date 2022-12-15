Derek Jeter Recalls ‘Biting Tongue’ On Gossip Articles During Playing Career: ‘If You Do Address It Then It Just Continues To Go’

New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter discussed how he decided it was best to stay quiet about gossip articles on his personal life throughout his 20-year playing career.

Jeter, who was part of the 2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame class, played his entire career with the Yankees. Jeter’s leadership on the field was beloved by millions, but his off-the-field life would be brought into the spotlight by gossip pages obsessed about who the captain of the Yankees was dating at the time.

Jeter’s relationships with high-profile women were frequent tabloid fodder. As one example, Page Six published a story in December 2011 that reported that Jeter, then 37, would give gift baskets to women with whom he had one-night stands.

Jeter was on the YouTube show, The Eli Manning Show, hosted by former New York Football Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who also played his entire career with one organization just like Jeter.

The question came up about how distracting it could be to play in the world’s media capital, so Jeter explained how he tried to limit outside noise.

“You know, a lot of times you have to bite your tongue on a daily basis,” Jeter told Manning. “With New York, I always felt you wanted to limit the distractions, and if you keep adding to a story, it becomes a distraction for a long period of time, so you address something once.”

“I think there’s a lot of times people have stories out there, you know are untrue, but if you do address it, then it just continues to go. So yeah, I think you have to bite your tongue in those situations,” Jeter added.

Jeter did not get married until after he finished his playing career, pointing out the difference he and Manning had since Eli was married in 2008, four years into his career.

“You don’t miss Page Six?” Manning jokingly asked.

“I will never say anything bad about the gossip pages, ever,” Jeter answered and then looked directly into the camera. “Just on record, I did not say anything bad about Page Six or the gossip pages. I love all you guys, but anytime there’s something in your private life that’s not true, you gotta bite your tongue.”

Manning agreed and added, “just say nothing, stay away from it all.”

Watch above via The Eli Manning Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com