Detroit Lions Coach Goes OFF in Wild Rant on HBO’s Hard Knocks: ‘That’s F*cking Bullsh*t! That’s Not F*cking Football!’

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn went off on the team’s defensive players in Tuesday night’s episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

The day after a player-run practice, Glenn did not hold back his view of how the defense, which was statistically one of the NFL’s worst last season, performed.

“Here’s what I want us to understand about practice yesterday. But we cannot let our offense go out there and complete 16 of 18 passes,” said an angry Glenn. That is fucking bullshit. That is fucking bullshit for that to happen. I don’t give a damn what nobody else thinks of how you used the practice, but we not fucking practicing like that.”

Glenn’s message to those alright with their lackluster performance did not mince words.

“If you not with that, you get the fuck out,” he said. “I’m just telling you ‘cause we’re not practicing like that. ‘Cause we played give-up football yesterday.”

“And right now our fucking offense is laughing. ‘Cause they think they’re so full ahead of us that we can’t catch up. And that fires me up. Just telling you, it does,” continued Glenn. “And that’s how we fucking operate. We think we cool and we think this shit OK. We think it’s OK. And that’s what the fuck’s wrong with us right now.”

Playing a couple seconds of tape, Glenn blasted his players as being treated like “puppets.”

Glenn said that the defense has given up 72 percent of passes throughout training camp.

“That’s fucking bullshit,” exclaimed Glenn.

“That’s not fucking football. That’s not secondary play or fucking linebacker play,” he added. “This is losing football! It’s losing football!”

Watch above via HBO.

