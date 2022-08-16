Did Hall of Fame White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Listen to a Fan’s Suggestion? Watch for Yourself.

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa appeared to heed a fan’s suggestion during Monday night’s game against the Houston Astros.

Following outfielder Eloy Jimenez’s bottom-of-the-eighth-inning double, which netted in two runs that tied the game, a fan called on La Russa, a Hall-of-Fame manager, to substitute outfielder Adam Engel for Jimenez at second base so that the speedier Engel could score.

“Hey, Tony!” yelled a fan standing at his seat adjacent to the White Sox dugout, according to a viral video posted by a user claiming to be the fan’s son. “Hey, Tony, run Engel! Get Engel in there! Get Engel! Get Engel!”

La Russa can be seen in what appears to be trying to get the home umpire’s attention. The manager comes out of the dugout and calls a timeout. Engel can be seen running from the dugout to second base to pinch run for Jimenez.

Eventually, third baseman Yoan Moncada got a hit that brought first baseman Jose Abreu and Engel home as the White Sox took the lead, 4-2. The White Sox, who were at their home stadium, never looked back as that was the final score against one of the best teams in baseball.

The White Sox play their next three games against the Astros as Chicago is in third place in the American League Central and is two games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians.

Watch above.

