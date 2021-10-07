Dodgers’ Max Scherzer Shocks TBS with Wild Shirtless Interview After Playoff Win: ‘Can’t Talk, I’m Drunk’

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer experienced a wide range of emotions Wednesday night during the team’s Wild Card victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

The veteran ace was reluctant to come out of the game when his manager walked to the mound after just 4.1 innings of one-run baseball. But a few hours later, Scherzer couldn’t contain his excitement after the Dodgers notched the win and the ace joined TBS for a postgame interview.

Joining Ernie Johnson, Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins and Curtis Granderson who were back in the studio, Scherzer arrived on camera without his shirt, battling audio issues and maybe the after effects of a few adult beverages.

The interview started out strong, but Scherzer’s ability to speak quickly began to fade and it was clear he was struggling with some feedback.

“You, got to get rid of this echo!” the shirtless pitcher said. “Can’t talk. I’m drunk. Whatever.”

After reassurance from the studio that he “was doing fine,” Scherzer persevered like a veteran pitcher grinding through the late innings of a game and completed the interview.

“Hey Max, for being our guest we’ll let you keep the headset,” Johnson joked.

“Please not,” Scherzer said, shaking his head NO. “Or get rid of this echo!”

While Scherzer is known to love a Budweiser and likely caught at least a few sips of champagne during the team’s clubhouse celebration, the tech issues were the bigger culprit of his slurred speech. For anyone who has used an earpiece with an echo, it’s hard not to sound that way and Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred can substantiate the claim.

Watch above via TBS

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com