‘Does Fox Hate America?’ Fox Sports Gets Roasted for Letting A-Rod and David Ortiz Talk Over Citi Field 9/11 Ceremony

By Brandon ContesSep 13th, 2021, 10:34 am
 

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Major League Baseball scheduled a three-game series between the Mets and Yankees.

Both franchises were known for their work in helping the city recover 20 years ago, with the Mets being especially remembered for hosting New York’s first professional sporting event 10 days after the tragic terrorist acts. The game culminated with an iconic home run by then Mets superstar Mike Piazza.

Each game of the 20th anniversary series was carried by a national outlet, and Fox served as the broadcaster for Saturday night’s contest from the New York Mets’ home ballpark Citi Field on Sept. 11. Many viewers were extremely upset with the network’s decision not to air the 9/11 pre-game observance in its entirety.

During the MLB on Fox pre-game show, the network cut in and out of the ceremony, awkwardly mixing in their own commentary from Tom Rinaldi, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas. Although the analysts kept the focus on 9/11, they were broadcasting from inside Citi Field, speaking over the in-stadium ceremony, which many fans found deeply disrespectful. If Fox was going to cut in and out of the ceremony, the network might have been better served by putting their pre-game show in a studio.

Watch above via Fox

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: