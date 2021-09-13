‘Does Fox Hate America?’ Fox Sports Gets Roasted for Letting A-Rod and David Ortiz Talk Over Citi Field 9/11 Ceremony

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Major League Baseball scheduled a three-game series between the Mets and Yankees.

Both franchises were known for their work in helping the city recover 20 years ago, with the Mets being especially remembered for hosting New York’s first professional sporting event 10 days after the tragic terrorist acts. The game culminated with an iconic home run by then Mets superstar Mike Piazza.

Each game of the 20th anniversary series was carried by a national outlet, and Fox served as the broadcaster for Saturday night’s contest from the New York Mets’ home ballpark Citi Field on Sept. 11. Many viewers were extremely upset with the network’s decision not to air the 9/11 pre-game observance in its entirety.

During the MLB on Fox pre-game show, the network cut in and out of the ceremony, awkwardly mixing in their own commentary from Tom Rinaldi, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas. Although the analysts kept the focus on 9/11, they were broadcasting from inside Citi Field, speaking over the in-stadium ceremony, which many fans found deeply disrespectful. If Fox was going to cut in and out of the ceremony, the network might have been better served by putting their pre-game show in a studio.

@MLBONFOX cut from the 9/11 Ceremony at Citi Field to show commercials and missed the players from each team shaking hands. Does FOX hate brotherhood? Does FOX hate America? — Jeff Hysen (@jeffhysen) September 11, 2021

So I ended up in Twitter Jail for 12 hours last night because I cursed out @MLBONFOX for their atrocious handling of the 9/11 ceremony at Citifield. And why didn’t Joe Buck mention all the money raised after 9/11 by Rusty Staub and @answerthecall? Fox totally butchered it #LGM — Chalulu (The Tragic Is GONE) (@chalulu23) September 12, 2021

Commence complaining about another consecutive night of garbage broadcasting. Of all the things @MLB screws up, allowing the trash of @ESPN and @MLBONFOX to ruin the @Mets 9/11 tribute weekend is the most grievous sin. #Mets @Mets #LGM — Joshua Robert ✌️, ❤️, 🤘,😷, & ⚾️ (@JoshuaRobert56) September 13, 2021

@MLBONFOX how do you ruin the 9/11 Citi Field ceremony by showing the “analysts” speak about their experiences. Then when you go down to the field it’s a commercial every few minutes. Have some respect! #NeverForget911 #foxsportssucks #METSYANKEES #LGM #LFGM — Gary Herskowitz (@gherskowitz1) September 12, 2021

Absolute horrible coverage by Fox who somehow felt making money with commercials was more important than a 9/11 ceremony. In addition no one wants to here the talking heads in the middle of the ceremony. Should have stayed a local broadcast. Disrespectful. — Ed Estrada (@Elninoestrada) September 11, 2021

😡@MLBONFOX @FOXSports @MLB Totally classless talking over the 9/11 ceremony and leaving the ceremony to go to commercials. Make it about the heroes and not about making more money. #NeverForget #September11 #911Memorial #911NeverForget #NeverForget911🇺🇸 — H P D (@iwasthere102908) September 11, 2021

Why on earth would @MLBONFOX be skipping ANY part of this pregame ceremony for commercials? Pretty much the one thing you can’t do when it’s Mets Yankees on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 — Johnny Galanoudis (@JGalanoudis) September 11, 2021

Screw you FOX Sports Commercials and fading to talk instead of staying with 9/11 ceremony @ Citi Field. As bad as Trump on commentary Triller Fight Club. What a disgrace! — Rich Mancuso (@Ring786) September 11, 2021

FOX dropping ball in big way repeatedly going to commercial as 9/11 ceremony is ongoing at Citi Field Even when they weren’t in commercial, they didn’t show any of Mets and Yankees players shaking hands, instead opting to have the camera on their talent for pointless commentary — Danny Abriano (@DannyAbriano) September 11, 2021

