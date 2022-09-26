Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill poked fun at teammate Trent Sherfield after a punt went straight into his backside late in the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Late in the game, the Dolphins went to punt within their own end zone — making the formation shorter than normal. Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead had to rush the punt and hit Sherfield’s backside.

Hill had a very funny response to the play — which has earned the name “Butt Punt” — when speaking to the media at his locker after the game.

“I’ve never seen a butt punt before,” Hill said. “Trent is very smart, for him to just come to the sideline take ownership and all of that, says exactly what kind of player he is.”

Hill acknowledged how hard of a worker Sherfield has been and that a mistake like that can be corrected.

“He’s gonna go into the film room and he’s gonna correct it”, Hill added. “Next time he’s going to catch it with his butt cheeks, cause he got strong butt cheeks.”

Tyreek Hill: “I’ve never seen a butt punt…but next time (Sherfield’s) gonna catch it with his butt cheeks. Because he’s got strong butt cheeks.” (Now with video) https://t.co/NN69jglj1j pic.twitter.com/irUAI6F1wU — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) September 25, 2022

Mark Sanchez chimed in with his thoughts on the embarrassing play. Sanchez had his own butt-involved play when he famously ran into his own lineman’s backside on Thanksgiving in 2012 — an incident known as the Butt Fumble.

“Woah.. stay out of my lane bro,” Sanchez tweeted.

This was not the only spectacle from the game. After time expired cameras caught Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in a tirade in which he slammed his headset and tablet on the table in front of him. The Bills were driving down the field and as the play was completed, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie did not get out of bounds which left the Bills no time to get another play off.

Watch above via CBS.

