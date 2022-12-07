Don La Greca Berates Jon Heyman For Misreporting Aaron Judge Signing With Giants: ‘It’s A Borderline Fireable Offense’

New York radio host Don La Greca blasted MLB Network insider Jon Heyman after Heyman falsely reported that Aaron Judge signed with the San Francisco Giants.

Judge was one of the marquee free agents in MLB’s offseason after he broke the American League’s single-season home run record with 62 and was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season.

Heyman was in San Diego, where Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings took place, and he tweeted that Judge would sign with the Giants. After seven minutes, Heyman deleted the tweet and reported, “Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”

The redacted tweet did not sit well with La Greca, and he began to roast Heyman on ESPN Radio’s The Michael Kay Show Tuesday. After the show’s host Michael Kay said, he was a friend of Heyman’s and would not attack him for the mistake.

“I’m gonna sit this one out,” Kay said. “Because Jon Heyman happens to be a close personal friend, but that’s a bad look. I’m not gonna drill the guy.”

La Greca would not hold back punches.

“I will,” La Greca said to Kay.

“In a world where everybody has to be first, this is gonna happen,” Kay added.

Kay walked through what he thought was the process of what happened and why Heyman would tweet this information irresponsibly.

“Here’s what I think could have happened,” Kay continued. “Heyman heard something, reported it; he’s hearing it’s going to be Judge. Then he calls the Giants, and the Giants go, ‘Woah, Woah, Woah! We haven’t signed anything.’ Because they don’t want Hal (Steinbrenner) to jump in and go, ‘whatever they gave you, we’re going to top it.’ They wanted to get Judge’s name on a contract before it’s out there.”

La Greca thought Heyman’s irresponsible to report on something so valuable with no confirmation.

“I really like Jon too, but there’s a certain responsibility that comes from being a journalist and a reporter,” La Greca said. “We live in a world now where getting it first is more important than getting it right.”

Le Greca pointed to the fact Heyman spelled Judge’s name as “Arson” in his first tweet and did not correctly spell Aaron.

“You can see by his tweet, you know, Arson Judge,” La Greca added. “He’s so quick to be first to get it out there on this big story. Would it have killed him to call the Giants first? And word it in a way where he’d be able to get up? You cant have a bunch of people relying on your information as a respected journalist, to throw that out information and then to walk it back a couple of minutes later.”

“I’m sorry, Michael, it’s a borderline fireable offense, honestly,” La Greca concluded.

Watch above via YES Network.

