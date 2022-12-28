‘Don’t Be an A**!’ Ok St. Coach Mike Gundy Berates Reporter for Asking About Potential Changes to Team’s Coaching Staff

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy — who has previously gone viral for heated confrontations with reporters — once again initiated a tense clash with a reporter after his team’s loss on Tuesday.

Meeting with reporters after his Oklahoma State squad lost 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Wisconsin, Gundy — visibly frustrated by the team’s loss — got into it with Marshall Scott, a writer for Pistols Firing an Oklahoma State sports blog, who questioned whether the coach plans on “making any changes” to his staff.

The question set the already-irritated Gundy off, and he tersely fired back at the reporter.

“Do you think I would tell you if I was making staff changes?” Gundy said. Scott quickly answered, “no.”

After Gundy asked, “then why did you ask?” Scott claimed, “because I have to. It’s my job.”

Gundy became testy, dropped the hammer on the reporter, and threatened to pull Scott’s media credentials.

“I might have to cut you out,” Gundy added. “I mean, don’t be an ass! Really? Those are people’s lives, man. That’s people’s families. Right? Okay, don’t mess with people’s families. Do this the right way.”

“It’s not fair to people’s families,” Gundy continued. “I’m not mad about the game; I just don’t like ignorance.”

The press conference ended, and Gundy patted the shoulders of the players who sat at the dais with him and walked out of the press conference.

This was not Gundy’s first run-in with reporters at a press conference. In 2007 he lashed out at a writer over an article criticizing his players and, in a viral video, famously said, “Come after me! I’m a man! I’m 40! I’m not a kid!”

Wednesday morning, Scott reflected on the incident — stating that he’s unsure about the timing of his query. His tweet read:

Hey everyone, By now you might’ve seen an exchange I had with Mike Gundy yesterday. I understand his unwillingness to speak on the topic, and I hope, in time, he understands I was just trying to do my job in asking the question. I’ve had time to reflect on the exchange, and, while I think it was a fair question, I wonder if it was the correct time or place. That’s something I need to ponder more about. I’ll continue to learn through this. Thanks for following along this season.

Watch above.

