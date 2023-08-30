‘Don’t Poke the Bear!’ HBO’s Hard Knocks Gives Inside Look at TENSE Moment Between Aaron Rodgers and Giants Linebacker

HBO’s Hard Knocks continues to peel back the the layers of the enigmatic Aaron Rodgers with each new episode.

On the latest episode this past Tuesday night, viewers got an inside look at the kind of trash talk the all-time great quarterback gives to opposing defenses.

The New York Jets and New York Giants faced one another in their final preseason game August 25. After one play, Giants linebacker Jihad Ward shoved Rodgers well after Rodgers already threw the ball. Rodgers took exception to the late shove and returned the favor with a shove of his own.

“That’s fucking bullshit, bro,” Rodgers said to Ward. “What the fuck is that? Show some respect, bro. Come on, what the fuck is that? Five damn steps? I don’t even know who you are!”

Ward fired back claiming he didn’t know who Rodgers was either.

“You don’t?” Rodgers responded. “I never heard of you.”

After the two were separated by the referee, the game resumed and Rodgers threw a touchdown pass on the very next play. Ward was once again in his face to pressure the quarterback, so Rodgers continued to let him know how he felt.

“Don’t poke the bear!” Rodgers said as he got in Ward’s face. “Bro, I never fucking heard of you. Never heard of you.”

On the sidelines, Rodgers seemed quite pleased with the way he handled the situation.

“Then I gave him a line that’s un-come-back-with-able,” Rodgers told his teammates. “I said, ‘I don’t even know who you are.'”

Watch above via HBO

