Another day, another Stephen A. Smith rant to talk about. This time Smith came unglued at Chris “Mad Dog” Russo’s comments about his beloved New York Yankees as Russo compared them to his often talk show punchline, the Dallas Cowboys.

The conversation was originally about the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday’s edition of First Take. But as the two hosts debated, Russo tried to compare teams in other sports to the Nets and landed on the Yankees and Cowboys, much to Smith’s disbelief.

Russo started, “I’m not knocking the Nets but the Nets are not the Yankees, ok?. The Yankees are one of the great franchise in all of sports, they’re the Dallas Cowboys. I mean, they are worth billions and billions of dollars.”

“WHAT, WHAT,” Smith interrupted in shock. “Don’t you ever, ever, ever come on this show and mention the Dallas Cowboys in the same breath as the New York Yankees. Ever. Ever.”

Fortunately, Molly Qerim and Russo were able to reel in the flabbergasted host once Smith heard the rest of Mad Dog’s argument.

“We’re talking about worth,” the in-studio pair replied before Qerim added, “No I think you’re (Russo) right.”

“That’s worth,” Russo blurted loudly, “Not talking about championships, (we’re) talking about money. “I’m talking about [Joe] Dimaggio, c’mon.”

Needless to say the exchange was comical after the fact as Smith even posted it to his social media with the caption: “DON’T you EVER mention the COWBOYS in the same breath as the YANKEES on my damn show @MadDogUnleashed!!!!!”

DON'T you EVER mention the COWBOYS in the same breath as the YANKEES on my damn show, @MadDogUnleashed!!!!! pic.twitter.com/snp1xnUqNN — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 23, 2022

