Doug Gottlieb Slams NFL Stars Kirk Cousins and Lamar Jackson for Refusing Vaccine: You’re ‘Embarrassing the Entire Profession’

With the NFL reporting nearly 90 percent of its players are vaccinated, two prominent quarterbacks continue to make headlines for refusing the jab.

“You can’t be a quarterback in the NFL unless you’re highly intelligent. Smart people can do stupid things,” Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb ranted against the NFL’s unvaxxed population.

Last week, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins announced he would consider surrounding himself with plexiglass to avoid Covid, despite refusing the more effective protection offered by getting vaccinated. Later, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to training camp unvaccinated after being sidelined by Covid twice in eight months.

“Fool me twice it’s on me, that’s the Lamar Jackson thing and the Kirk Cousins thing it’s like what are you actually doing?” Gottlieb said. “There isn’t any science, any data to back up your stance.”

“I know all about Tuskegee, I know all about the lack of trust in the government. I get it,” Gottlieb continued. “But when every scientist is telling you what to do – when college teams and pro teams are all getting vaccinated so they could have a season…why are two franchise quarterbacks not doing the same? You’re not just embarrassing yourself, you’re kinda embarrassing the entire profession.”

Gottlieb noted that he understands Jackson’s hesitancy more than Cousins, considering the Ravens quarterback already overcame Covid twice unscathed. He added that both players could still do “the unselfish thing and get vaccinated if not for you then someone else.”

Getting vaccinated also bodes well for NFL teams, with the league imposing stricter protocols for players who refuse the jab. Those rules include possible forfeited paychecks and games if a team outbreak occurs among unvaccinated players.

“As much as I like to be a contrarian by nature, this is not one of those times. Kirk Cousins only telling half the truth is like a politician.” the Fox Sports Radio host said. “I can’t explain the idiocy of athletes at times, because I like to defend most athletes, to tell you that the old days of the dumb jock are just that. Old days. But these guys aren’t helping me out that much.”

