Draymond Green Does Near Perfect Impression of Charlie Brown’s Teacher on ESPN

Draymond Green joined ESPN’s alternate Monday Night Football broadcast hosted by Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. But for a chunk of his appearance, the audience had no clue what Green was saying.

As Peyton asked Green about his newly announced podcast, the three-time Golden State Warriors champion appeared eager to respond. The NBA star began promoting the new show, but his ability to enunciate quickly faded into a mumbling imitation of Charlie Brown’s teacher. Although the hilarious impression was nearly perfect, it wasn’t intentional on Green’s end.

Just before the audio improved, Green appeared to adjust his headphones, pulling the wire out of his hood. It’s possible the epic Charlie Brown impression stemmed from user error of the microphone, but could the odd timing also have been some sort of trickery by ESPN?

Green’s audio went conveniently bad just as the NBA star was promoting his podcast for another network. And not just any network, it’s one founded by former ESPN personality and current Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd, who unceremoniously parted ways with The Worldwide Leader in 2015.

Since you could not hear it on ESPN’s Manningcast, The Draymond Green Show will be a weekly podcast for The Volume, a digital network launched by Cowherd and iHeartMedia earlier this year. New episodes will be released Wednesdays and hopefully the audio will sound better than Green’s appearance on ESPN.

Watch above via ESPN2

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com