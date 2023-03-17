Draymond Green Suspended After Throwing Basketball Directly at Clippers Player’s Head — His 16th Foul This Season

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been suspended for one game for his 16th technical foul of the season, after throwing a basketball at the head of Los Angeles Clippers Russell Westbrook.

During the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game between the Warriors and Clippers at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles made a basket, and as Green received the ball, he threw it right off of Westbrook’s head. The officials quickly stopped the action and announced that the Warriors center received a technical foul.

“That’s on Draymond Green! That’s number 16, which means he’s suspended for the next game!” ESPN play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch said. “He is still barking at the official, Karl Lane! Now unless that’s receded by the league, he will not play in Atlanta Friday.”

After the game, Green met the media, and he was not thrilled that Lane gave him the technical foul.

“I got one tech this year because a ref yelled at me, and I said, ‘if I yell at you, Imma get a fine;’ I got a tech for it,” Green said. “So, I think something will change. Cause if that’s a tech there, every word said on the court is a tech.”

Draymond Green believes something will change after picking up his 16th tech of the season, which means he’s suspended for Friday’s game. pic.twitter.com/eouTUdVeLE — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 16, 2023

The Clippers beat the Warriors 134-126, and Los Angeles holds a one-game lead over Golden State for 5th place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

On Thursday evening, Joe Dumars, the Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations for the NBA, announced the league would not strike the technical foul from the record, and Green will have to serve his suspension on Friday.

According to NBA rules, once a player or coach receives their 16th technical foul for the season, they will be awarded a one-game ban. Every two technical fouls following a player or coach will receive an additional one-game suspension without pay.

Green made headlines early into the 2022-2023 season when he slugged his teammate, Jordan Poole, in the face at practice.

Watch above via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com