Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has stepped away from the team after video surfaced on Friday of his punch on teammate Jordan Poole.

Green met with the media on Saturday — days after being kicked out of practice when the fight between he and Poole occurred. It was first reported that Green would be away from the team until Saturday, but Green told reporters he would be out indefinitely.

Green was asked if he had any thoughts about the leaked video to the media, and if he had any thoughts about his own conduct after he watched the video.

“What did I think of the fact of the video leaking? If I’m being 100 percent honest I thought it was bullshit,” Green said. “No other video leaks from practice.”

Green began to list the other events which typically take place at a practice — of which video does not normally leak.

“Working on our sets, they do not leak,” Green added. “When I’m coaching everyone up that doesn’t leak. I thought it was bullshit that the video leaked.”

Green reflected when he watched the video after it was leaked.

“What did I think of myself in the moment? I watched the video 15 times, maybe more,” Green continued. “Because when I watched the video, I’m looking at the video and I’m like ‘yo this looks awful, this looks even worse than I thought it was,'”

Green believes video was released to make him look bad.

“I had to take a step back too and realize that this video was actually released this way, to look that way,” Green said. He added, “It’s an audio-less video, it’s a video that cuts to me walking right to him. The video serves the purpose it was supposed to serve.”

Nonetheless, the Warriors star recognized the gravity of his actions.

“It is terrible and it is awful just because of the way the video is cut up, and not released with audio and all those things. What I did was wrong,” Green added.

Watch above via NBC Sports Bay Area.

