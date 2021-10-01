Draymond Green Won’t Push His NBA Teammate to Get Vaxxed: ‘That Goes Against Everything America Stands For’

With a healthy roster, the Golden State Warriors have championship aspirations this season, but their goals are being drastically hampered by Andrew Wiggins’ decision to skip the vaccine. Despite the ramifications, team leader Draymond Green won’t push Wiggins to get jabbed.

“That would be like Andrew, who everyone knows previously just had a kid maybe five months ago or so now, that would be like me telling him, ‘Yo, your wife is going into labor. How dare you leave this team and not go tend to your wife?'” Green told reporters Thursday.

Although remaining unvaccinated can be harmful to others, Green’s overall point is that he still considers the Covid jab decision to be a personal matter.

The NBA cannot mandate the vaccine without acceptance from the Players Association, which is one of the wealthiest and most powerful unions in the country. Even players who did get vaccinated, such as Green, do not want to step on their teammates or union for skipping the jab.

“We’re dealing with something that to me feels like has turned into a political war when you’re talking about vaccinated and non-vaccinated. I think it’s become very political,” Green added. “And for someone who’s not extremely into politics, when you make something so political and not everyone is into politics, then you can also turn those people off.”

“You say we live in the land of the free, well you’re not giving anyone freedom because you’re making people do something essentially without necessarily making them, you’re making them do something. And that goes against everything America stands for, or supposedly stands for.”

“I remember the days when your medical history was private,” Green said. But asking someone if they’re vaccinated does not take away the fact that every person owns the right to have their medical records kept private. Doctors cannot share medical information without written consent.

“I remember the days when who you voted for was private, your choice on whether you were democratic or republican was private,” Green added.

95 percent of the NBA is vaccinated against Covid-19. Wiggins is among the more high-profile unvaccinated players because he plays in a city that mandates the vaccine for indoor events. Unvaccinated players in New York City and San Francisco will not be permitted to enter their home arenas, regardless of league protocol.

