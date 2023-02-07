Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce mocked NFL conspiracy theorists after he said commissioner Roger Goodell scripted his torn ACL in 2012.

Many of the conspiracy theories stem from comments former NFL running back Arian Foster made on his Barstool Sports podcast, Macrodosing, at the end of January. Foster mocked NFL fans who think the league predetermines the outcome of games. The sarcastic tone stemmed from the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals after the hashtag “rigged” trended on Twitter.

“We’re really dedicated to it, so it was more so like that’s what practice was about, is about practicing the script,” Foster said. “‘This is what’s going on, and this is what we have to do.'”

But some fans took the obviously tongue-in-cheek comments seriously. So Kelce — speaking from his podium Monday for the NFL’s Super Bowl Opening Night, where the major stars of both the Eagles and Chiefs take questions from members of the media — was asked about Foster’s interview, and took the same sarcastic tact.

“Tearing my ACL in 2012 was probably the worst thing that Roger ever scripted,” Kelce said.

Kelce’s injury took place when Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed ran into the center’s leg. He only played in two games in 2012 and also had a torn MCL in his knee along with his partially torn ACL.

“At least he coulda got a big guy to take me down,” Kelce said. “But he got Ed Reed to dive into my knee. Which was an unfortunate side effect that the NFL scripted.”

Kelce will take on his younger brother, Travis, who is a tight end for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The two host a podcast together called New Heights Show. On Wednesday’s episode, Travis pleaded with his fans not to put a Chiefs jersey on the Rocky statue in Philadelphia.

Watch above via ESPN 2.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com