Philadelphia Eagles punt returner Britain Covey was forced to park a half mile from the players’ entrance Sunday when security did not believe he was a player.

Covey had to park in the public parking lot with Eagles fans tailgating before the game. He was called up from the practice squad to the active roster Sunday.

“To no fault of theirs I had the practice squad pass,” Covey said. “My teammates told me just tell them you were added roster and they will let you in.”

Unfortunately for Covey, he was denied access to the player’s parking lot.

“I could tell they didn’t quite recognize me,” Covey added. “They said ‘look you don’t have the pass for this,’ and I said, ‘no, I’m a player!'”

Britain Covey had to park in a tailgater lot Monday night because the Eagles attendants didn’t recognize him pic.twitter.com/tChazEeMhr — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) September 21, 2022

That left Covey with one solution, he had to park with the general public and walk to the players’ entrance to the stadium.

“I’ve got to prove myself in Philly before I Deserve to be there,” Covey said. “I had to park about a half mile away with the tailgaters.”

Great to meet you guys! Go birds! https://t.co/bIFx09fewI — Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) September 20, 2022

Only a few tailgaters recognized Covey and they helped him find his way through the parking lot to get to the player’s entrance.

Hopefully from now on Eagles management can tell stadium operations who they elevate from the practice squad. Then again, this helps out Covey’s status in Philly since he can be considered one of their own.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com