Eagles Star Jason Kelce Calls Aaron Rodgers’ Reported ‘Wish List’ to Join the Jets a ‘Full-Blown Hostage Situation’

Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce called quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ reported “wish list” demands to join the New York Jets a “full-blown hostage situation.”

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Packers quarterback has a “wish list” of players he would like to see the team sign before he decides on agreeing to a trade from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets.

Her tweet on Tuesday read:

Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources. It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr.

Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources.

It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023

Kelce and his brother Travis were on their New Heights podcast, released on Wednesday, and discussed Russini’s report.

“It’s also known as a list of demands,” Jason said. “He’s provided the New York Jets with a list of demands. We’re full-blown hostage situation at this point.”

The two laughed, and Travis played homage to Tom Hanks‘ Captain Phillips movie jesting, “Hostage situation! I am the captain now! I need a briefcase with $300 million.”

“With Odell Beckham in the briefcase,” Jason said. “I mean, I get it. Listen, the Jets are stacked on defense. Their head coach is a defensive coach. Aaron is coming over there; it could be a match made in heaven. He just wants to make sure they got a target that he feels comfortable with.”

Travis alluded to the young core of players the Jets have, like 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and Defensive Rookie of the Year Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

“Well, apparently, they can’t play ball good enough because Aaron’s saying he wants one of these guys,” Jason said. “I don’t know if they folded or if they answered the bell, but the Jets are all in on the Rodgers deal.”

“We got a hostage situation. They’re trying to keep all the hostages alive,” Travis said.

Jason thinks there is a give-and-take between Rodgers and the Jets organization.

“You give us one; we give you one. You give us one and also come to play our quarterback. That’s kind of where we’re at,” Jason said.

The Jets reportedly signed Lazard to a four-year, $44 million contract.

After Rodgers admitted on Wednesday to The Pat McAfee Show of his “intention” to play for the Jets, he called Russini’s report “ridiculous.”

Jason, 35, will return to the Eagles for the 2023 season.

Watch above via the New Heights podcast.

