Emmanuel Acho Blasts Brian Flores for Using an All White Law Firm to Sue the NFL for Lack of Diversity

Brian Flores is suing the NFL over the league’s lack of diversity among head coaches and executives, but the optics of the law firm he chose might not be doing him any favors.

Last week, Flores hit the NFL with a lawsuit, alleging racial discrimination within the league’s hiring process for head coaches. While Flores has a fair argument regarding the lack of Black representation among NFL head coaches, he hired an all White law firm to help plead his case.

After it was previously reported by Outkick founder Clay Travis, Fox Sports host Emmanuel Acho admitted he hoped to brush this aspect of the lawsuit “under the rug,” but couldn’t.

“I noticed a complete, utter lack of diversity in that law firm,” Acho told his Speak for Yourself co-host Marcellus Wiley. “All of the partners in the law firm are White. And if you go to the law firm’s webpage, every person of the 19 people on that webpage, you will not find one Black person.”

“You are suing the NFL because of a lack of diversity,” Acho continued. “And your representation in suing the NFL lack’s diversity. Somebody gotta make it make sense!”

When Flores filed the lawsuit, there was just one Black head coach among the NFL’s 32 teams. Earlier this week, the Houston Texans made Lovie Smith the league’s second Black head coach.

Despite 60 percent of the league’s players being Black, just six percent of the league’s head coaches are Black, depicting a clear issue in diversity. But diversity among lawyers is even worse. According to a 2021 profile of the legal profession by the American Bar Association, just 4.7 percent of US lawyers are Black.

“How can you sue the NFL for lacking diversity in their head coaching rankings, but the representation you have suing the NFL has less diversity than the NFL in which you are suing!” Acho ranted. “That to me, was astonishing.”

