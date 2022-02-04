Emmanuel Acho Differentiates Brian Flores from Colin Kaepernick: Flores Still Does ‘His Job at an Extremely High Level’

Colin Kaepernick knelt for social justice and never received another legitimate contract offer in the NFL. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is similarly risking his NFL career by suing the league for racial discrimination.

Former NFL linebacker and current Fox Sports host Emmanuel Acho joined The View Friday morning to discuss Flores and he was asked if the head coach will be shunned from the league “like Colin Kaepernick allegedly was.”

According to Acho, Flores’s lawsuit against the NFL will not end his coaching career in the league.

“What got lost in so much of the Colin Kaepernick drama, is that while Kaepernick statistically performed great, his team did not do very well. Colin Kaepernick was 1-10 as a starter in his last 11 games,” Acho explained.

“Brian Flores, he won eight of his last nine games in Miami and he won ten games last year and nine games this year,” Acho continued. “So Brian Flores has still proven to be able to do his job at an extremely high level.”

Acho is correct, Kaepernick did go 1-10 during his last season with the 49ers, when he took a knee during the national anthem and never received another legitimate contract offer from an NFL team. But Kaepernick was still an effective quarterback who shouldn’t have been blamed for the 49ers shortcomings.

That same season, Blake Bortles went 3-13 and was not shunned from the league. Instead, Bortles received the opportunity to start again the next year and led the Jacksonville Jaguars to the playoffs. Last year, Matt Stafford won just two of his last ten games with the Detroit Lions, this year he’s playing in the Super Bowl. Kaepernick’s 1-10 season shouldn’t define why he never played another NFL game.

“The NFL will make room for you if you are a distraction as long as you’re talented,” Acho said. “Brian Flores…I think he will be given another head coaching opportunity because of how talented he is.”

Watch above via ABC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com